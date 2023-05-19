‘Palestine Must Be Obliterated’: ‘Times of Israel’ Publishes, Deletes Article Calling for Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An article appeared in the popular Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel on Thursday, openly calling for the genocide of the Palestinian people. Though the piece seems to have been removed from the blog section of the website, it is still accessible through the digital library Internet Archive.

The article had listed Chicago-based blogger Jeffrey Camras, as the author, who is described in the bio as a person with a “deep love for the Jewish people and the state of Israel”.

“In order to right a wrong, in order to make peace and move forward, Palestine must be obliterated,” Camras wrote, adding, “It is an affront to society, morality, humanity. It represents lies and antisemitism, oppression and terror. Nothing more.”

He also wrote,

“No one cares about the Palestinians. Care for them solely exists in the form of Anti-Israel advocacy, NOT Pro-Palestinian support. “Israel (and you the reader) needs to put its faith in the Torah and Hashem in order fulfill our destiny. Establish sovereignty over Har HaBayit. Do this today! .. Conquer remaining biblical lands in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. Do this diplomatically or militarily.”

In a previous article – still on the Times of Israel page – entitled “A Halachic Solution Is a Diplomatic Solution”, also published in The Times of Israel blogs section, on April 18, Camras wrote: “To change the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we must transform the conflict from a national one to a religious one.”

The latest article was published on Thursday afternoon, around the same time that thousands of Israeli Jewish extremists took part in a provocative parade in the occupied Palestinian city of East Jerusalem, chanting racist slogans such as ‘death to the Arabs.’

It was unclear when the article was removed from the website, but according to the version of the piece accessed by the Palestine Chronicle in the digital library Internet Archive, the entry was posted on Thursday, May 18, at 3:32 PM.

Some Israeli officials and parliamentarians took part in the so-called ‘Flag March’, including far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Israeli Minister Yisrael Katz.

In his speech at the rally, Katz called for the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“Yahya Sinwar should also know that if he dares to do so (meaning targeting the march), his fate will be the same as his friends in Islamic Jihad,” a reference to the assassinations carried out by Israel during its latest bombardment on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US State Department condemned the “outrageous and unacceptable” violence and racism displayed at the Israeli Flag March.

(The Palestine Chronicle)