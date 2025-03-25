Nepal Urged to Arrest Vacationing Israeli Soldier over War Crimes in Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The current request is for Nepal to extradite him to Argentina, where the case remains open.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has officially filed a formal request with the Nepalese authorities to immediately arrest and extradite an Israeli soldier for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed in Gaza.

Lieutenant Amit Nechmya, a platoon commander in the Latak Platoon of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion (435), “is currently vacationing in Nepal in an apparent attempt to evade justice,” HRF said in a statement on Monday.

In January, HRF filed a case in Buenos Aires where Nechmya was vacationing, charging him with multiple grave violations under international law.

“Since then, new evidence has emerged confirming Nechmya’s efforts to destroy critical proof of his involvement in war crimes committed in Gaza, further underlining the urgency of his apprehension,” the Belgium-based rights organization said.

Rome Statute Violations

According to HRF, the case against Nechmya includes:

Use of Human Shields in Jabalia and Rafah, as documented by video footage showing blindfolded Palestinians used for protection by soldiers under his command.

Looting and Destruction of civilian property in Rafah and Gaza City, including the theft of personal belongings and deliberate targeting of homes.

Forced Displacement Orders in Khan Younis, backed by witness testimonies and audio recordings of Nechmya instructing the demolition of inhabited civilian homes.

These actions violate several provisions of the Rome Statute, the organization pointed out, notably: Article 8(2)(b)(xxiii): Use of human shields; Article 8(2)(a)(ii): Inhumane treatment; and Articles 7(1)(d) and 7(1)(h): Forced displacement and persecution.

The HRF urged the Nepalese government to “fulfill its international obligations” and arrest the lieutenant “without delay,” prevent any attempt by him to flee the country and coordinate with Argentine judicial authorities and Interpol “to ensure his extradition for prosecution.”

Case against 1,000 Soldiers

The case is the latest by the HRF, which filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in October last year against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza.

It said the complaint is “supported by over 8,000 pieces of verifiable evidence – including videos, audio recordings, forensic reports, and social media documentation – demonstrates the soldiers’ direct involvement in these atrocities.”

The organization affirmed its “commitment to end impunity for perpetrators of atrocities in Gaza. No matter how far they travel or how desperately they hide, justice will pursue them.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)