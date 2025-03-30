Netanyahu Discusses ‘Final Stage’ of Gaza War – Captives’ Families Urge Deal

Netanyahu has stated that he is open to discussions regarding the final phase of the war on Gaza, while families of Israeli detainees called for an agreement that would secure the return of all captives at once.

During a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that his government is willing to engage in talks about the final stage of the war, which, according to him, would involve the disarmament of Hamas and the removal of its leadership from Gaza.

He further noted that the security cabinet had decided on Saturday to escalate pressure on Hamas, claiming that military and political pressure—not empty rhetoric—had led to the return of some captives.

Netanyahu had previously refused to move forward with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, choosing instead to resume military operations in Gaza on March 18. He accused Hamas of rejecting a proposal put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, Hamas countered this claim, stating that it was Netanyahu who had backtracked on the agreement. The group also firmly rejected any discussions regarding disarmament or the withdrawal of its leadership from Gaza.

A Palestinian child, wounded along with his family in an Israeli airstrike during the early hours of Eid al-Fitr, cries out: “World, feel our pain.” The assault intensifies as massacres against civilians continue. pic.twitter.com/xXkWywHfzy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 30, 2025

New Proposal

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Maariv, citing informed sources, reported that Israel’s latest proposal to mediators calls for the release of 11 living detainees and half of those who have been killed.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that Netanyahu’s government had submitted an alternative ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal, rather than accepting the mediators’ suggested framework.

Under Israel’s new proposal, the government sought the release of 10 Israeli detainees held by Hamas, double the five stipulated in Egypt’s initial proposal.

Top Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said in a speech on Saturday night that the movement had received a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators two days earlier. He said Hamas had responded positively and agreed to its terms.

Separately, the Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom quoted an informed Israeli source who claimed that significant progress had been made in negotiations over the weekend.

According to the newspaper, Israel emphasized to mediators that humanitarian aid must reach civilians and not Hamas. Additionally, Israel demanded assurances for the safety of its detainees during the truce and negotiations.

An Israeli official was quoted as saying that all detainees held in Gaza are in humanitarian situations and that mediators must ensure their well-being.

At the same time, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth cited a security source who cast doubt on the government’s assertions that it was making real progress in securing the detainees’ release.

The source warned that military pressure was placing detainees at significant risk, as the ongoing offensive in Gaza could result in further deaths.

According to the same source, the negotiations remain unresolved, and US President Donald Trump is seen as the only figure capable of compelling Netanyahu to agree to a prisoner exchange deal.

Yedioth Ahronoth also quoted an Israeli political source who suggested that Netanyahu is concerned that a prisoner swap deal could lead to the collapse of his ruling coalition. The source reportedly stated that Netanyahu had appointed Minister Ron Dermer to lead negotiations primarily to prevent talks from advancing too far.

Families of Detainees

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prisoners’ Families Committee in Gaza stated on Sunday that any discussions about a phased deal should end, emphasizing that they do not want to see further lists of detainees scheduled for release in stages.

The families demanded clear answers regarding when a full agreement would be reached to secure the release of all detainees in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the families of detainees have urged Dermer to secure an agreement ensuring their return this month.

According to the channel, the families held a New Year’s prayer gathering outside Dermer’s residence in Jerusalem, where they carried banners demanding the return of the remaining 59 detainees or his resignation.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has released a message from an Israeli prisoner, in which he questions the Netanyahu government: “You protect your valued workers, why can’t you protect me?” pic.twitter.com/1xoCO1O9gY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 29, 2025

Einav Tsin-Gaoker, the mother of Matan Tsin-Gaoker, one of the detainees in Gaza, accused Netanyahu of deception.

Reacting to Netanyahu’s remarks at the cabinet meeting, she stated that most of Israeli society no longer trusts the prime minister and believes he is sacrificing detainees to maintain his political position. She described this as a crime for which he would eventually be held accountable in court.

The latest statements from detainees’ families come amid ongoing demonstrations in Israel demanding an end to the war and a comprehensive deal to secure the release of all captives in Gaza.

(PC, AJA)