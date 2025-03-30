Ansarallah Targets Israel with Ballistic Missile, Clashes with US Navy

Ansarallah targeted Israel with a ballistic missile while escalating its confrontation with the US Navy, as Washington ramped up airstrikes on Yemen.

The Yemeni movement Ansarallah launched a ballistic missile at Israel on Sunday and announced renewed confrontations with the US Navy in the region, while US aircraft intensified their airstrikes on Yemen.

According to the Israeli army, its air defense systems intercepted the missile before it could enter Israeli airspace.

Images captured the launch of interceptor missiles aimed at neutralizing the Yemeni missile.

Earlier, the Israeli army had reported that air raid sirens were activated in occupied Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other central areas following the launch of a missile from Yemen.

Israeli Army Radio stated that two individuals sustained minor injuries while making their way to shelters.

#BREAKING | #YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree: We targeted [“Israel’s”] Ben Gurion Airport with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.#Yemen pic.twitter.com/67cl02e3Kx — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that a ballistic missile had been fired at Ben Gurion Airport as an act of support for the Palestinian people.

Saree emphasized that operations targeting the occupation would persist and asserted that US attacks on Yemen would not deter the group from its stance in support of the Palestinian people.

Days earlier, Israeli media reported that the US THAAD system had repeatedly intercepted missiles launched by Ansarallah.

Ansarallah resumed firing missiles at Israel and targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea after the war on the Gaza Strip resumed on March 18.

Missiles and Drones

Earlier on Sunday, Saree announced that the group’s forces had engaged “enemy” US vessels, including the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, three times over the past 24 hours.

In a video statement, Saree reported that Ansarallah forces deployed cruise missiles and drones during these confrontations.

He further stated that their forces had been effectively countering what he called US aggression against Yemen for the third consecutive week.

Saree reiterated that they would continue to escalate their operations in response to any escalation, maintaining their stance until the aggression against the Palestinian people ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

⚡️BREAKING: Missile sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and across central Israel following reports of ballistic missile launched from Yemen. Explosions were heard, and one person was reportedly injured “after falling while running to a shelter.” pic.twitter.com/513tyi1HaD — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 30, 2025

Since the launch of extensive US airstrikes on Yemen on March 15, Ansarallah has repeatedly announced attacks on the aircraft carrier Truman and other US warships in the Red Sea using missiles and drones.

However, the US military has claimed that all attacks by Ansarallah have been repelled.

Intensive Airstrikes

Yemeni media reported on Saturday evening that US warplanes carried out 16 airstrikes on Saada and Sanaa.

Hours earlier, the same source reported that the total number of airstrikes on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces since dawn the day before had risen to 72.

As of Friday morning, according to data from the Yemeni Ministry of Health, US airstrikes had killed 57 people and injured 128 others, including women and children.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the US military operation launched by the administration of President Donald Trump against Ansarallah appears to be more extensive than that undertaken during President Joe Biden’s tenure.

The agency noted that the United States has shifted its strategy from targeting missile and drone launch sites to attacking senior officials and conducting airstrikes on cities.

(PC, AJA)