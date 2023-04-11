Netanyahu Reinstates Defense Minister, Vows to Restore Security ‘on All Fronts’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to restore security “on all fronts” after an Israeli attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque last week led to spiraling violence that included rocket fire from Lebanon and Syria, The New Arab reported.

Netanyahu also reinstated the defense minister Yoav Gallant, whose firing he announced last month.

“We will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon”, by acting on “all fronts”, Netanyahu said at a news conference on Monday.

Israeli attacks on Palestinians have intensified since Netanyahu took power in December at the head of a coalition government that includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

The latest casualty was a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager shot during an Israeli military raid in a refugee camp near Jericho.

So far this year, at least 94 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces.

(The New Arab, PC)