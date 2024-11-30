New Flour Massacre, Aid Workers Killed by Israel – Gaza Death Toll Rises

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Saturday morning.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that Israeli forces committed four massacres in the past 24 hours, with numerous victims still trapped under rubble and in the streets. Ambulance and rescue crews have been unable to reach many areas due to ongoing attacks.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that seven people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Information Center also reported seven deaths following an Israeli bombing that struck a vehicle and a group of civilians collecting flour in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.

An Israeli drone was also reported to have dropped bombs near a station in Jabaliya al-Nazla, in northern Gaza.

Israeli artillery shelling of homes east of Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza injured multiple civilians, according to Al-Jazeera.

In another attack in Shejaiyya, a Palestinian girl was killed and others were injured by shrapnel from a missile that struck a house. Eyewitnesses confirmed that most of the injuries recovered from the site were women and children.

Aid Workers Targeted

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service reported Israeli strikes on a house belonging to the Rajab family near the Al-Hawashi Mosque in Shejaiyya, resulting in casualties. One of their officers, Muhammad Zuhair Al-Sharbasi, was killed in the ongoing bombings. This brings the number of civil defense personnel killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict to 88.

Three workers with the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza today, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

The workers – Azem Abu Daqqa, Ahed Azmi Qudaih, and Muhammad Adel Al-Namla – were traveling in a vehicle marked with the organization’s logo when it was targeted near Salah al-Din Street, northeast of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military claimed the airstrike targeted a vehicle carrying a fighter involved in the October 7 attacks but stated it was investigating the incident. This follows a similar event last April when seven workers from the organization were killed in an Israeli airstrike, which the army later admitted was a mistake.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

