Hezbollah, Lebanon Monitor Multiple Israeli Ceasefire Violations

Israeli occupation forces have violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on several occasions, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah is reportedly closely monitoring every Israeli breach in southern Lebanese towns. Despite being fully capable of responding, Hezbollah has so far adhered to the provisions of the truce, the report added.

Reports from South Lebanon indicate that Israeli occupation forces advanced toward the eastern outskirts of the border village of Aitaroun, briefly besieging a family that had recently returned to their home before withdrawing.

Earlier, Israeli vehicles had moved from the al-Malikiyah site toward the village.

#WATCH | The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon released footage from its operation, on November 25, targeting an Israeli armored personal carrier (APC) in #Yarin, South Lebanon, using an attack helicopter.#SouthLebanon #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/3sA8QWmApN — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 30, 2024

The Israeli army also fired extensively in the direction of Bint Jbeil, while a separate Israeli drone strike targeted a parked vehicle in Majdal Zoun, injuring three people, including a seven-year-old child.

Al-Khiam was also shelled, accompanied by rounds of machine gun fire.

An explosion was reported in the Tibna area, situated between the towns of Teffehta and al-Baysarieh. Additionally, late last night, Israeli forces used machine guns to comb areas around the towns of Bani Hayyan and Markaba, according to Al-Mayadeen.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns overnight at Maroun al-Ras, targeting neighborhoods in Bint Jbeil to prevent residents from inspecting their homes and properties.

Israel destroyed the mausoleum of Simon Peter, apostle of Christ, in the village of Shama in southern Lebanon Sadness and anger.. Christians, please wake up! pic.twitter.com/dCVafULQWd — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) November 29, 2024

Reconnaissance and drone activity were observed over villages in the western and central sectors before midnight. Areas near Qabrikha and Wadi al-Slouqi were also targeted by hostile machine gun fire.

The Lebanese Army reported multiple Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on November 27.

According to a statement, “on November 27 and 28, 2024, following the ceasefire announcement, the Israeli enemy committed several breaches, including air violations and targeting Lebanese territory with various weapons.”

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an “immediate halt” to all actions violating the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)