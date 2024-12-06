New Massacre in Nuseirat – 20 Palestinians, including Children, Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 20 Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Friday evening, according to Palestinian media.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building.

The bombing resulted in the killing of 20 people, including six children and five women, with several others wounded in neighboring homes.

Some of the victims were later identified and transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

In a separate incident, a young girl was killed when Israeli artillery shelled tents housing displaced families near the western part of Nuseirat.

Meanwhile, medical sources reported that the death toll in Gaza since early Friday morning has risen to 63, including 35 victims from northern Gaza, as the Israeli occupation army continued its assault on the enclave.

Six Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and Rafah on Friday evening, according to WAFA.

In Gaza City, four people were reportedly killed and others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a gathering of civilians on Kashkou Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Meanwhile, two more individuals were killed in a separate airstrike west of Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

