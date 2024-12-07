LIVE BLOG: Guterres: Gaza is ‘Breakdown of Humanity’ | Missile from Yemen – Day 428

US REPUBLICAN SENATOR TOM COTTON: Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he has introduced a Senate bill to eliminate the use of the term “West Bank” for branches of government.

Cotton, who received >$237,000 from AIPAC and the Israel lobby (according to AIPAC tracker) also recently… pic.twitter.com/SRRNE3j5Ji

