LIVE BLOG: Guterres: Gaza is ‘Breakdown of Humanity’ | Missile from Yemen – Day 428

The US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday that the catastrophe in Gaza is “nothing short of a complete breakdown of our common humanity.”
Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile from Yemen as massacres continued across the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Injured in Shelling of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries in an Israeli drone attack on Palestinians in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.
Killed, Wounded in Rimal
AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and a number of others were injured as a result of an Israeli drone attack on the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.
Two Killed in Al-Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Al Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Majority of Israelis Think Ben-Gvir Should Resign
NEW MAARIV POLL:
56% of Israelis support the court’s rejection of Netanyahu’s request to postpone his testimony sessions.
53% of Israelis believe that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should resign from his position.
Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY: The air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it penetrated airspace.
155 Ceasefire Violations in Lebanon
LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli army committed 14 violations of the ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah on Friday, bringing the total number of violations since the agreement went into effect 9 days ago to 155.
Banning the Term 'West Bank'
US REPUBLICAN SENATOR TOM COTTON: Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he has introduced a Senate bill to eliminate the use of the term “West Bank” for branches of government.
Gaza Disaster is Collapse for Our Humanity
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL GUTERRES: “The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing less than a complete collapse of our shared humanity”.
