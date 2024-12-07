LIVE BLOG: Guterres: Gaza is ‘Breakdown of Humanity’ | Missile from Yemen – Day 428

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday that the catastrophe in Gaza is “nothing short of a complete breakdown of our common humanity.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile from Yemen as massacres continued across the Gaza Strip. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Shelling of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries in an Israeli drone attack on Palestinians in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Rimal

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and a number of others were injured as a result of an Israeli drone attack on the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Al-Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Al Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Majority of Israelis Think Ben-Gvir Should Resign

NEW MAARIV POLL:

56% of Israelis support the court’s rejection of Netanyahu’s request to postpone his testimony sessions.

53% of Israelis believe that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should resign from his position.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Missile from Yemen

ISRAELI ARMY: The air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it penetrated airspace.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

155 Ceasefire Violations in Lebanon

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli army committed 14 violations of the ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah on Friday, bringing the total number of violations since the agreement went into effect 9 days ago to 155.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Banning the Term 'West Bank'

US REPUBLICAN SENATOR TOM COTTON: Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he has introduced a Senate bill to eliminate the use of the term “West Bank” for branches of government.

Sat, Dec 7, 10:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Disaster is Collapse for Our Humanity

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL GUTERRES: “The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing less than a complete collapse of our shared humanity”.

