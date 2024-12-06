Gallant Visits NYC despite ICC Warrants – Protesters Demand Arrest

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Park Lane Hotel on Thursday, where former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was staying, demanding his arrest.

The demonstrators called for accountability following the issuance of International Criminal Court (ICC) warrants seeking the arrests of Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Protesters chanted slogans and held signs condemning Israeli actions in Gaza, urging international authorities to enforce the ICC’s rulings.

The demonstration underscored growing global outrage over Israel’s military actions and the perceived impunity of its leaders.

Despite the ICC warrants, Gallant appeared undeterred, praising the Israeli army during a speech in New York.

“This is my first visit to the United States – here in New York, in Brooklyn – since the war that was forced upon us,” Gallant stated, according to Israeli media.

Yoav Gallant visits New York City despite ICC arrest warrant Yoav Gallant, Israel's former defence minister, visited the Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Sunday, marking his first trip to the U.S. since his dismissal. Not only that, Gallant’s visit comes only… pic.twitter.com/NSBedq6Gnj — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) December 6, 2024

ICC Arrest Warrants

On November 21, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ICC announced that it “issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.”

Their alleged war crimes include using starvation as a weapon of war and committing acts such as murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

The ICC emphasized that Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction is not necessary and disclosed the arrest warrants in the interest of the victims.

This pro-Palestine activist delivered a protest message to the former Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, who is staying at the Park lane hotel in New York. pic.twitter.com/TxbWzQjVwx — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) December 6, 2024

According to the statement, the Court found that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity, from at least 8 October 2023 to 20 May 2024.”

The Court also assessed that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Netanyahu and Gallant “bear criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population of Gaza”.

“In this regard, the Chamber found that the material provided by the Prosecution only allowed it to make findings on two incidents that qualified as attacks that were intentionally directed against civilians,” the statement added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)