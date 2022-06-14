New Poll Reveals 51% of Dutch Consider Israel as an Apartheid State

A new survey has found that 51 percent of the population of the Netherlands think that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, the Dutch largest peace organization PAX reported on Tuesday.

“This picture of how Dutch people view the situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories has never been given before,” explained Anna Timmerman, the General Director of PAX.

“Although many people only have limited knowledge of the situation, the results are striking as they show a huge gap between the Dutch government’s policy and the opinions of a cross-section of the Dutch population.”

She added that, according to the survey, “the Dutch want the government to take a firmer stance on human rights abuses.”

A larger proportion of the population, 61 percent, hold Israel entirely or mainly responsible for the fact that the conflict has persisted. Commenting on this, Timmerman said:

“A notable finding is that young people in particular tend to see Israel as responsible, more so than Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.”

Most of the respondents — 56 percent — think that Israel should stop building and expanding illegal settlements; only six percent disagree. Just under 40 percent of Dutch people think that their government should impose sanctions on Israel if it continues to build and expand settlements.

Finally, the survey found that 40 percent of the Dutch feel that the Netherlands should stop collaborating with Israeli weapons manufacturers.

