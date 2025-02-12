‘No Chance’ – South Africa Remains Firm on ICJ Case despite Trump’s Actions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

South Africa refuses to withdraw its ICJ genocide case against Israel despite US threats to cut aid.

South Africa’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ronald Lamola, has said there was “no chance” of South Africa withdrawing its case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), despite the position taken by the US to punish the country for its stance.

Standing by our principles sometimes has consequences, but we remain firm that this is important for the world, and the rule of law South Africa’s foreign minister says his country won’t withdraw Israel genocide case despite Trump threats https://t.co/Xv1Zrr2JOx pic.twitter.com/4GI7GX7cxi — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) February 12, 2025

“Standing by our principles sometimes has consequences, but we remain firm that this is important for the world, and the rule of law,” Lamola told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to “halt foreign aid or assistance” to South Africa in retaliation for the ICJ case as well as a new land expropriation law the US administration claims is designed to seize property without compensation from the country’s white Afrikaner minority.

‘Aggressive Positions’ Claim

“South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the United States and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice,” the order states.

The order also accuses South Africa of “reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements.”

Despite Trump’s vendetta and other obstacles, South Africa- Ramaphosa is determined to continue the genocide case against Israel. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/A3IOFhSpxP — Abier (@abierkhatib) February 10, 2025

Lamola told the Financial Times “While we do have a good relationship with Iran, we don’t have any nuclear programs with them, nor any trade to speak of.”

‘Lacks Factual Accuracy’

In a statement on Saturday, Lamola expressed “great concern” that the “foundational premise” of Trump’s order “lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognize South Africa’s profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid.”

Media Statement

8 February 2025 Government of South Africa notes the USA Executive Order The government of South Africa has taken note of the latest executive order issued by President Trump. It is of great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual… — Minister: International Relations and Cooperation (@RonaldLamola) February 8, 2025

“We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation. It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favor among decision-makers in the United States of America,” Lamola added.

The order also stated that the US “cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country or its ‘undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests.’”

Afrikaner ‘Resettlement’ Offer

Trump also offered to “resettlement” through the US Refugee Admissions Program, for “Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination.”

Lamola said, “It is ironic that the executive order makes provision for refugee status in the US for a group in South Africa that remains amongst the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the US from other parts of the world are being deported and denied asylum despite real hardship,” said Lamola.

He reiterated that South Africa “remains committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes.”

South Africa filed a case against Israel in December 2023, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention regarding Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Since then, several countries have joined the case, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Ireland, Palestine, Spain, and Türkiye.

A ceasefire came into effect on January 19 in Gaza halting Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave that has left over 60,00 dead and wounded over 111,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

(The Palestine Chronicle)