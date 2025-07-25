‘No Hunger in Gaza’ – Israeli Security Minister Denies Palestinians are Starving

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office at least 115 Palestinians have died due to the famine and malnutrition, amid a near-total absence of food, water, and medicine in the Strip.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday claimed there is “no real hunger in Gaza,” contradicting the warnings of international humanitarian organizations about the deepening famine in the besieged enclave.

“There is no real hunger in Gaza. If they were hungry, they would have returned the hostages home,” Ben Gvir said in a post on X.

He added, “I support starving Hamas in Gaza.”

1. עובדתית אין רעב בעזה. 2. אם הם היו רעבים כבר היו מחזירים את החטופים הביתה. 3. ⁠אני בעד להרעיב את החמאס בעזה. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 25, 2025

Weaponizing of Food

Ben Gvir, leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party, has long advocated for cutting off all humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling for a complete reoccupation of the territory, the expulsion of its Palestinian residents, and the establishment of illegal Israeli settlements, the Anadolu news agency reported.

His latest remarks come in defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy of preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a policy widely condemned as collective punishment, the report noted.

Ben Gvir’s comments sharply diverge from the positions of numerous governments and humanitarian agencies, including the UN, which have warned of mass starvation in Gaza and accused Israel of weaponizing food as part of its genocidal war.

Call from Aid Groups

More than 100 international aid organizations and human rights groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic famine in Gaza where aid workers are now joining starving civilians in the same food lines, risking being shot by Israeli forces just to feed their families.

Not only are Palestinians being starved to death in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade, but over 1,000 “aid seekers” have been shot and killed by Israeli forces at or near aid distribution points set up by the US-backed Israeli aid scheme since the end of May.

“Open all land crossings; restore the full flow of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items, and fuel through a principled, UN-led mechanism; end the siege, and agree to a ceasefire now,” the organizations demanded.

They said massacres at food distribution sites “are occurring near-daily.”

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

Palestinians need action, not words. Last week, the 27 EU foreign ministers failed to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Since then, statements from EU leaders ring incredibly hollow in the face of starvation in the Gaza Strip…https://t.co/AZAoLAed7C https://t.co/5w2SaHKXRl pic.twitter.com/2Df8QfO2OX — Amnesty EU (@AmnestyEU) July 24, 2025

Over 59,000 Killed

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 59,000, wounding more than 142,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

A heartbroken mother weeps over the loss of her son in the deadly Israeli strike on Al-Qahera School in Gaza City. The school was used as a shelter for the displaced. pic.twitter.com/XRNOaFt1Qz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 25, 2025

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)