‘This is an Emergency Call’ – Barak Says Zionist Vision is ‘Collapsing’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak warns of Israel’s collapse and urges mass civil disobedience to oust Netanyahu and prevent dictatorship.

In a scathing opinion piece published Friday in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak declared that “Israel of the Declaration of Independence and the Zionist vision is collapsing,” calling on the Israeli public to rise in mass civil disobedience to force the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Describing the situation as a national emergency, Barak warned that the country is heading toward dictatorship under a coalition driven by “the messianic vision of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, the sectoral greed of the ultra-Orthodox, and the personal interests of Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Barak accused Netanyahu of deliberately prolonging the war in Gaza to avoid political reckoning. “The hostages are being sacrificed on the altar of government survival,” he wrote, blaming Netanyahu for repeatedly obstructing opportunities for their release.

“We are stuck in a ‘war of deception’ in Gaza. Blood is flowing, the families and businesses of reservists are collapsing, and at the same time, draft-dodging is thriving,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, judicial reforms continue to “trample the gatekeepers,” and the Prime Minister is “entangled in the QatarGate and ‘Bild’ scandals,” Barak added.

Barak argued that Israel’s decline is being accelerated by Netanyahu’s attempts to subvert democratic institutions: “In order to survive, he is striving to turn Israel into a dictatorship — appointing yes-men to lead the Shin Bet and Attorney General’s office, and breaking the Supreme Court. Nothing is unthinkable, not even the cancellation of free elections and the rise of armed right-wing militias.”

In one of the article’s most pointed warnings, Barak wrote: “The constitutional moment has already arrived. As children, we recited ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ — and today some complete the phrase: ‘Chai baSeret’ (living in a fantasy).”

The only viable path forward, Barak argued, is nonviolent civil resistance. “The only action that can still save Israel is nonviolent civil disobedience, centered on a complete shutdown of the state until the government is replaced or Netanyahu resigns.”

Barak called on a broad range of figures to lead the movement — from the President of Israel to leaders in business, academia, the judiciary, and civil society — warning that failure to act now will plunge Israel into darkness: “A mark of shame will be etched on the foreheads of the Prime Minister and his ministers for generations. But the stigma of disgrace will also belong to those who stood by and remained silent.”

He concluded with a call to the streets: “Only the public can force success. When we are a million people in the streets — determined and persistent — the government will fall. This is the time. After the parliamentary recess, it will be too late.”

