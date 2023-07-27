Occupation Army Will Return to Jenin, Israeli Media Reports

The channel quoted Israeli security sources as saying that there is disappointment with the Palestinian Authority’s performance in Jenin.

The Israeli occupation army has decided to resume its military operations in Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank less than a month after launching an offensive against the occupied city, Israel’s Channel 14 reported.

The channel said Tel Aviv has given the Palestinian Authority (PA) the opportunity to control the “security situation” in Jenin, but it failed and focused its activities on its opponents, ignoring those who direct operations against Israel.

The Israeli media also claimed that PA’s security services have refused to storm the Jenin refugee camp and confront the ‘gunmen’ there.

Such failure, Channel 14 continued, citing military sources, threatens to restore the infrastructure of Palestinian Resistance, which was damaged by the recent invasion.

The channel quoted Israeli security sources as saying that there is disappointment with the Palestinian Authority’s performance in Jenin.

It also said that Israeli political echelon has expressed its understanding of the army and internal security agency, Shin Bet’s recommendation to return to Jenin.

On July 3, the Israeli army attacked the town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp.

The operation lasted for approximately two days, where Israel used helicopters, drones and ground troops, killing 14 Palestinians – including four children – and wounded 120 more.

The Israeli invasion also caused massive destruction to Jenin’s already fragile infrastructure.

(MEMO, PC)