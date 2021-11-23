Palestinian Hunger Striker Kayed Fasfous Wins Battle for Freedom

November 23, 2021
Palestinian political prisoner Kayed Fasfous. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner Kayed Fasfous wins a decisive victory and ends his hunger strike after an agreement was reached on Monday to end his administrative detention and release him on December 14, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fasfous, the father of one daughter, has been on a hunger strike for 131 days in protest against his administrative detention.

Earlier on Monday, 34-year-old Ayad Al-Harimi also suspended his hunger strike after 61 days, after Israeli occupation authorities agreed to release him in March 2022.

On November 11, Palestinian prisoner Miqdad Al-Qawasmi agreed to end his hunger strike, which was ongoing for 113 days, after Israeli prison authorities agreed to release him in February.

Two other Palestinian prisoners have been on extended hunger strike; they are protesting being held by occupation authorities without charge or trial.

The Palestinian detainees are Hisham Ismail Abu Hawash whose hunger strike has continued for 106 days and Louay Al-Ashkar who joined the protest 42 days ago.

Israel currently detains some 4,650 Palestinians, including 34 women, 160 children, and about 500 administrative detainees.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

