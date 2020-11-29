On International Day of Solidarity, UN Secretary-General Urges Commitment to Palestinian People

Commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he remains committed to ending the Israeli occupation in line with relevant UN resolutions.

In a message marking the occasion, the UN chief cautioned that prospects for a viable two-State solution are becoming “more distant,” urging Israeli and Palestinian leaders to explore every opening to “restore hope” for that solution.

“A host of factors continue to cause great misery, including: the expansion of illegal settlements, a significant spike in the demolition of Palestinian homes and structures, violence and continued militant activity,” said Guterres.

“Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility to explore every opening to restore hope and achieve a two-State solution.”

The UN chief said that he remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict and end the occupation in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements in pursuit of the vision of two States – Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous and sovereign Palestine – living side by side in peace and security, within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

“I hope that recent developments will encourage Palestinian and Israeli leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations, with the support of the international community, and will create opportunities for regional cooperation,” he said.

“Let us together resolve to renew our commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, dignity, justice and security,” added the Secretary-General.

In the message, Guterres also extended his condolences on the passing, earlier this month, of Saeb Erakat, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General and Chief Negotiator for Palestinians in the Middle East Peace Process.

In the meantime, the UN Secretary-General voiced concerns over the financial situation facing the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which provides direct and often life-saving assistance to millions of Palestine refugees.

“I appeal to all Member States to urgently contribute to enable UNRWA to meet the critical humanitarian and development needs of Palestine refugees during the pandemic,” urged the Secretary-General.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed each year on November 29. Established in 1977, it marks the day in 1947 when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution partitioning Palestine into an Arab State and a Jewish State.

