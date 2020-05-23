On Last Friday of Ramadan, Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Worshippers near Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

Israeli forces in Jerusalem attacked a number of Palestinians performing nightly Islamic prayers at Bab Al-Asbat (the Lions’ Gate) on Friday, outside the closed Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Arab21.

Dozens of Israeli soldiers attacked and assaulted Palestinians offering Isha and Taraweeh prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan and arrested some worshippers.

The Palestinian Jerusalem residents had flocked to the vicinity in the morning hours, to perform Friday prayers as close as possible to the mosque – the third holiest site in Islam – which was shuttered over coronavirus fears during Ramadan.

قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على المصلين قرب باب الأسباط بالقدس #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/k1oMGTwjB8 — Helwha Arouri(حلوة ) (@HelwhaK) May 22, 2020

The Israeli forces also prevented the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from entering the site, while worshippers gathered by the gates.

Al-Aqsa Sheikh Muhammad Salim called for “practical steps” to protect the mosque, and called on Arabs and Muslims to take a “unified stance in favor of Palestine.”

The move comes a week after reports unveiled an alleged agreement between Jordan and Israel, under which Israel vouched to bar Israelis from entering the mosque after settlers called to storm it by the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Tuesday, its governing body – Waqf organization – said the mosque will re-open after the Eid al-Fitr holiday this weekend.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)