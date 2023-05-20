‘Avenging the Free’: Thousands of Palestinians Rally in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Soon after Palestinians buried their dead, 33 to be exact, following the 5-day Israeli war on Gaza, they held a parade to emphasize that nothing has changed, and that their right to resist the Israeli occupation will not be negotiated.

Thousands of Palestinians took part in a massive rally organized by the Islamic Jihad in Palestine (IJP) movement in Gaza on Friday.

Other rallies also took place in Jenin, in the West Bank, Lebanon and, even Syria.

The banner which hovered over all of these events was ‘Avenging the Free’, the same name that the Gaza Resistance had used to dub its resistance battle against Israeli.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, not only Islamic Jihad supporters, but Palestinians from all walks of life, gathered in Al-Katiba Square in Gaza City after the main Friday noon prayer.

They gathered to mourn their victims; but also to celebrate their resistance.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, starting on May 9, killed top leaders of the military wing of the IJP, the Al-Quds Brigades. But it also killed members of their families, including children, their neighbors, and other civilians.

Israel celebrated that its attacks were precise and successful. The posters of the many children and women at the rally, however, told a different story.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)