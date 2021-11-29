On Palestine Day, UN Chief Says Situation in Palestine is Challenge to International Peace

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories is a challenge to international peace and security.

His remarks came in a tweet that marked the International Day in Solidarity with Palestine.

“On #PalestineDay, let’s reaffirm commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their rights & build a future of peace & dignity for both Palestinians & Israelis,” Guterres tweeted.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II)), which led to the dispersion and loss of home of the Palestinian people and made way for the creation of the state of Israel.