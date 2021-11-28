WATCH: Israeli President Storms Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Israeli President Isaac Herzog storm the Ibrahimi Mosque accompanied by settler leaders and Knesset members. (Photo: via QNN)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stormed on Sunday the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in a move that has been seen as an explicit and clear declaration of his sponsorship of the Jewish settlers’ plans, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces closed the mosque gates, and prevented Palestinian residents from praying or standing nearby, WAFA reported, adding that they further forced the shop owners to close their shops, hindered the work of the press crews, and assaulted a number of them in an attempt to prevent them from covering the intrusion.

The Israeli president lit the first candle of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday at the Ibrahimi Mosque accompanied by settler leaders and Knesset members.

