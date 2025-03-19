One Palestinian Killed in Nablus as Israeli Raids in West Bank Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 70 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since Israel’s latest offensive in the northern West Bank began on January 21.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man, and injured and arrested others during raids in several areas of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli undercover special force infiltrated the Al-Ain refugee camp in western Nablus, and opened fire on a car, resulting in the death of Oday Adel Al-Qatouni, who was in the vicinity, the agency reported. His body was abducted by the Israeli forces, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

Palestinian youth Udai Qatouni was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces last night inside a vehicle in Al-Ein refugee camp in Nablus. His body was taken away by the forces. pic.twitter.com/R3Ugi1DdXp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 19, 2025

Following the incident, clashes erupted in the camp, with Israeli forces injuring three Palestinians. One of the injured was shot in the abdomen and hand, and subsequently detained.

Israeli forces raided homes and deployed snipers on rooftops before arresting several Palestinians in the camp.

The Israeli army expels families from their homes in Al Ain camp west of Nablus and has been besieging the camp since dawn hours. pic.twitter.com/LFYLKxwQRJ — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 19, 2025

The Israeli forces also stormed other areas in Nablus, including the Balata and Askar refugee camps and the Masaken al-Sha’abi neighborhood in eastern Nablus. Some four Palestinians were detained during the raids.

Jenin

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression on the city and camp of Jenin for the 58th consecutive day, amidst bulldozing and burning of homes, with some converted into military outposts.

On Wednesday morning, heavy live fire was heard from inside Jenin camp, in addition to the sounds of explosions by occupation forces, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces have burned homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Local sources and Palestinian news outlets reported that amid the ongoing raids, Israeli forces set fire to homes near the al-Sadi Diwan in the camp pic.twitter.com/aSjTsZBMXp — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 19, 2025

Approximately 227 citizens from the Jenin Governorate have been detained in the 58 days.

According to the Jenin Municipality, the occupation has bulldozed 100 percent of the streets of Jenin camp and approximately 80 percent of the streets of Jenin City, while families from 3,200 homes have been displaced from the camp.

Tulkarm

The Israeli army also continued its aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 52nd consecutive day and on the Nur Shams camp for the 39th day.

Occupation forces intensified raids and demolitions, forcing residents to leave their homes by force, amid a suffocating siege and increasing military reinforcements.

Israeli bulldozers demolish more homes in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm city. pic.twitter.com/ahb9YZikN8 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 17, 2025

WAFA reported that the occupation forces informed residents of the al-Hadaydeh and al-Matar neighborhoods in Tulkarm camp on Wednesday morning to evacuate their homes by noon.

They also raided homes in the al-Raba’a neighborhood, conducted extensive searches, and subjected residents to interrogation.

Mass Exodus

Over the past few days, Tulkarm camp has seen a massive exodus of residents from its outlying neighborhoods, including Qaqun, Abu al-Ful, and Marbat Hanoun. On Wednesday, al-Hadaydeh and al-Matar were forced to leave by the occupation forces through threats and intimidation.

The camp has become almost empty of its residents, with more than 12,000 refugees displaced, WAFA reported.

Our latest on the situation in📍#Gaza and the #WestBank: 🔹The Israeli Forces large-scale operation that started on 21 January in the West Bank continues with operations in Nur Shams, Tulkarm and Jenin camps. As of 9 March, more than 35,000 Palestinians remain displaced. UNRWA… pic.twitter.com/FOXwczOKn8 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 16, 2025

Over 70 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s latest offensive in the northern West Bank began on January 21, the Anadolu news agency reported.

According to UNRWA’s latest figures, published on March 15, more than 35,000 Palestinians remain displaced due to the military operations in Nur Shams, Tulkarm and Jenin camps.

