Change of Tactics – Resistance Roundup – Day 146

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A new tactic seems to be on full display in the way that the Palestinian Resistance is conducting its strategy throughout the Gaza Strip.

Three fighters – one with an RPG or a Yassin-105, another with a Kalashnikov, and a third with a camera.

The first takes aim and fires, the second creates cover or destruction, and the third films the whole encounter.

Another new tactic that has been used with greater frequency in recent days is the detonation of buildings or houses, that Israeli soldiers use as a shelter or as field command centers.

The new tactic seems to be working, as it preserves the life of the fighters and creates a nightmare scenario for invading soldiers, who truly feel as if they are fighting ghosts.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy vehicles and soldiers behind Al-Nujoum Hall in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of two booby-trapped tunnel openings against the enemy forces, causing deaths and injuries among them, south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a previously rigged building against a Zionist infantry force, causing deaths and injuries among its members, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

⚡️Al-Qassam:

Day 146… Al-Qassam detonates a building and two tunnel entrances with enemy forces inside. pic.twitter.com/3LWMklQKyj — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) February 29, 2024

“After regaining contact with one of our groups, our fighters confirmed targeting 3 Zionist troop carriers and a Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells and Shuath explosive devices south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“After regaining contact with one of our groups, our fighters confirmed that they had detonated an anti-personnel device against a Zionist infantry force consisting of 5 soldiers, causing them to fall between dead and wounded, south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded the enemy’s supply lines in the Al-Zanna area, east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of mortar shells.

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes from the battles its fighters fought in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza.

“We targeted two Zionist military vehicles with RPG shells in the Abasan Al-Kabira area in the city of Khan Yunis.”

Watch: Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen fighting in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza. Audio and Text Translation: 0:17 – (Voice of Abu Hamza) “O you small mercenaries, unscrupulous and unjust, we will destroy your hopes on the land of Gaza, just as we destroyed the… pic.twitter.com/50m9Ay9ljI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 29, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployments of the Israeli army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Thursday 29-2-2024, as follows:

“- Eastern Sector:

“1- At 12:20, targeting the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

2- At 15:00, targeting the espionage and technical equipment at the Ruweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits in response to the Israeli aggression.

At least 3 rockets fired by Hezbollah made direct impact in the settlement of "Eilon" in northern occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/QBQGwlf8qV — The Resistance (@TopGResistance) February 29, 2024

“- Western Sector:

1- At 8:00, targeting the deployment of Israeli soldiers around the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.

2- At 12:10, targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers around Cobra Hill with rocket weapons.

3- At 14:05, targeting the Eilon settlement with barrages of Katyusha rockets , in response to the Israeliaggressions targeting villages and civilians, the last of which was the martyrdom of the elderly citizens Hussein Hamdan and his wife Manar Ebadi in the town of Kafra.

4- At 18:00, targeting the Goren settlement with Falaq rockets, in response to the “israeli” aggressions targeting villages and civilians, the last of which was the martyrdom of the elderly citizens Hussein Hamdan and his wife Manar Ebadi in the town of Kafra.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)