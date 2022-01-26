Palestinian Mayor Warns: Israel Plans to Steal Ancient Palestinian Archeological Site (VIDEO)

Palestinian archeologica site of Dar al-Darb near Salfit. (Photo: Video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Mayor of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Ibrahim Assi, said on Wednesday that Israeli authorities are seeking to steal the archaeological site of Dar Al-Darb, Shehab News Agency reported. 

Qarawat Bani Hassan is located in the Salfit governorate, in northwestern West Bank. 

“A year ago, a group of Jewish settlers urged Israel to confiscate the archeological site of Dar Al-Darb and annex it to the nearby Israeli settlement called Netafim,” Assi told Shehab.

Assi added that Palestinian institutions have been attempting to protect the Palestinian archeological site from Israel’s attempts at stealing it, by building a family park in the area. 

According to archeological surveys conducted in the area, Dar Al-Darb was associated with squares and courtyards, which were also used for burial purposes, especially during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Dar al-Darb extends for approximately four acres and it is considered one of the most beautiful monuments of the Salfit area. 

(Translated by Mohammed Rafik from Shehab News; Edited by Palestine Chronicle Staff)

