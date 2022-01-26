Palestinian Mayor Warns: Israel Plans to Steal Ancient Palestinian Archeological Site (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Mayor of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Ibrahim Assi, said on Wednesday that Israeli authorities are seeking to steal the archaeological site of Dar Al-Darb, Shehab News Agency reported.

Qarawat Bani Hassan is located in the Salfit governorate, in northwestern West Bank.

Israel seeks to steal and Judaize a Palestinian archaeological site and relate it to the false Israeli history. Settlers asked the Israeli government to confiscate the archaeological site "Dar Al-Darb" and annex it to the settlement "Netofim". Video credit: Days of Palestine pic.twitter.com/JQRr56lz7I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 26, 2022

“A year ago, a group of Jewish settlers urged Israel to confiscate the archeological site of Dar Al-Darb and annex it to the nearby Israeli settlement called Netafim,” Assi told Shehab.

Assi added that Palestinian institutions have been attempting to protect the Palestinian archeological site from Israel’s attempts at stealing it, by building a family park in the area.

In its process of Judaization the terrorist, apartheid Israeli colonization forces demolished hundreds of #Palestinian mosques, cemeteries and other religious sites since its establishment in 1948.

Watch this video.#StopJudaization pic.twitter.com/Cpl9Gj30TZ — Prof. Walid Amer (@DrWalidAmer1) February 13, 2019

According to archeological surveys conducted in the area, Dar Al-Darb was associated with squares and courtyards, which were also used for burial purposes, especially during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Dar al-Darb extends for approximately four acres and it is considered one of the most beautiful monuments of the Salfit area.

(Translated by Mohammed Rafik from Shehab News; Edited by Palestine Chronicle Staff)