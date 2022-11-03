‘Our Palestinian Food’: Showcasing the Best Food Products in Gaza, West Bank (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Federation of Food Industries in Gaza City inaugurated an exhibition of Palestinian products at the Orthodox Cultural Center.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Abdul-Fattah Al-Zari’i called on all citizens to participate in the exhibition of food products in order to get acquainted with Palestinian food products and their superb quality.

The exhibition, entitled “Our Food is Palestinian 2022”, includes local and national products from more than 40 Palestinian companies in Gaza and the West Bank.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)