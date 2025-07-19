‘Outrageous and Sickening’: US Senator Condemns Israeli Gaza Displacement Plan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A US Senator has fiercely denounced a reported Israeli request for American assistance in the mass resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to other nations, condemning it as “ethnic cleansing.”

A senior US lawmaker has vehemently condemned a reported Israeli request for American assistance in the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, labeling the proposal as “outrageous and sickening.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, publicly denounced the initiative following an Axios news report that revealed Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea recently sought US help in convincing other nations to accept hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

A truly outrageous and sickening request from the Netanyahu government. The U.S. should not be complicit in or use ANY governmental, American taxpayer resources to aid and abet what amounts to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians from Gaza. We cannot stand for this.… pic.twitter.com/wBlSNHXG4W — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 18, 2025

Barnea reportedly informed a US envoy that Israel had engaged in secret discussions with Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Libya regarding the potential reception of these displaced Palestinians.

“A truly outrageous and sickening request from the Netanyahu government,” Van Hollen stated on X. He further warned against any US involvement, emphasizing,

“The US should not be complicit in or use ANY governmental, American taxpayer resources to aid and abet what amounts to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians from Gaza. We cannot stand for this.”

This alarming development emerges amidst Israel’s ongoing and brutal genocide on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 59,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The relentless assault has devastated the enclave, leading to widespread destruction, severe humanitarian crises, and the proliferation of disease.

Senator Chris Van Hollen has been a prominent voice criticizing Israeli conduct and advocating for Palestinian rights. He has consistently called for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, citing the “ongoing humanitarian disaster that has left hundreds of thousands on the brink of starvation.”

Van Hollen has been particularly outspoken against aid restrictions, stating that “withholding food and humanitarian assistance ‘as a weapon of war is flat out illegal’ under international law.”

He has also urged the US administration to condition arms transfers to Israel on improved aid access, arguing that “at the end of the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu simply ignores the president of the United States.”

(Anadolu, PC, Social Media)