A Busy Day at the Gaza Front – Resistance Roundup – Day 105

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While the Israeli military continues to sink deeper into the Gaza war quagmire, with no clear, or consistent objectives in mind, the Palestinian Resistance in the Strip continues to fight on all fronts.

Unlike the Israeli military, Palestinian Resistance is fighting with clear goals, ultimately aimed at thwarting the Israeli attempt at gaining operational control of any part of the Gaza Strip.

Latest statements by the two main Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah, indicate that little has changed regarding the nature of the war on its 105th day.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe two Zionist soldiers with the Qassam “Al-Ghoul” rifle east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. “After the return of our fighters from the clash areas, they confirmed targeting a Zionist Merkava tank, beside which there were two soldiers, using an Al-Yassin 105 shell which led to its complete destruction and the killing of the two soldiers. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed three Zionist Merkava tanks using Shuath explosive devices east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes are taking place between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/O0qOdFLjiX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a special Zionist infantry force that had fortified itself inside a building with an anti-fortification TBG shell, causing it to fall between dead and wounded. They also targeted a tank that arrived to support the force with an Al-Yassin 105 shell south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a building in which a number of occupation soldiers were barricaded with an anti-personnel shell, and opened fire on a soldier near the building, injuring him directly, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a building in which a special Zionist force was barricaded with 4 RPG shells and clashed with them using machine guns, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank southwest of Gaza City with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell northeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier with an Ghoul Qassam rifle, northeast of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded gatherings of enemy forces infiltrating northeast of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip using mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a special Zionist force using an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device. They clashed with it, and detonated a Shuath explosive device in another Zionist force, leaving them dead and wounded in Al-Salam area, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades successfully sniped a Zionist soldier in Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters lured a special Zionist force to a tunnel entrance and blew it up with a number of soldiers, causing direct casualties east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.”

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israeli gatherings of soldiers penetrating the outskirts of Gaza City with mortar shells and 107mm rockets. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/CV2shteHFs pic.twitter.com/3xzHgkHsYV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with a tandem shell east of Jabaliya. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and appropriate weapons against Zionist enemy soldiers in the advancement axes east of Gaza City. “We bombarded Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells on the axes of advancement east of Al-Bureij camp. “We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Sa’ayda area east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Strip. “We bombarded using mortar shells a position of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the advancement axis in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:15 PM, on Friday, 19-01-2024, targeted a deployment of soldiers between the Al-Samaqa and Al-Ramtha sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Burkan missile, resulting in a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:15 PM, on Friday, 19-01-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Khirbet Ma’ar base with a Burkan missile, and it was hit directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM, on Friday, 19-01-2024, targeted a gathering of soldiers on Jabal Nadhir with missile weapons, and it was hit directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)