Over 100 Israeli Violations against Palestinian journalists in January – Seven Killed

The Israeli army’s violations against Palestinian journalists and media coverage in Gaza and the West Bank escalated in January, including the killing of seven journalists in Gaza.

At least 110 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in Gaza and the occupied West Bank were documented in January, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

In a statement late on Sunday, the organization said the Israeli army’s violations against Palestinian journalists and media coverage in Gaza and the West Bank escalated in January, including the killing of seven journalists in Gaza and the injury of six others, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army detained three Palestinian journalists from the West Bank, interrogated two, and physically assaulted three others, the statement noted.

It reportedly added that 17 journalists suffered from tear gas asphyxiation as well as stun grenades while covering Israeli assaults, while 40 others were obstructed from press coverage across the West Bank.

Call to Expose Israel

The organization noted that in January, it was in contact with the relevant Arab and international press groups to expose Israel’s crimes against Palestinian journalists and to find ways to protect them from Israeli assaults.

According to Gaza’s government media office, cited by Anadolu, 205 journalists have been killed in Gaza in the past 15 months.

Fadi al-Wahidi Medically Evacuated

On Sunday, the injured Al Jazeera journalist Fadi al-Wahidi was finally allowed to leave Gaza for medical treatment.

Al-Wahidi was shot in the neck by an Israeli army sniper while reporting from the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza last October. The cameraman was clearly identifiable as press, having worn the press jacket at the time.

In a statement at the time, Al Jazeera condemned the attack, saying it marked “yet another grave violation against journalists in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been increasingly hostile toward media workers.”

An urgent campaign for him to be allowed to receive treatment abroad was launched.

Al-Wahidi was allowed to leave as part of the medical evacuation agreement of the ceasefire in which 50 wounded Palestinians will be allowed to pass through the Rafah crossing into Egypt every day along with three escorts to each injured.

Protection of Journalists

Reporters Without Borders said it was “relieved” to learn that al-Wahidi was evacuated from Gaza to Cairo.

“We reiterate our call for the protection of reporters and combatting impunity for crimes committed against them,” RSF said in a statement on Sunday.

