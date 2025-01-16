Israel Kills Another Journalist in Gaza – Death Toll Rises to 205

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The number of journalists killed as a result of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza has risen to 205 since October 2023.

The Palestine Media Forum has condemned Israel’s killing of Gaza journalist Ahmed Al-Shayah, who works as a correspondent, editor and producer with several media outlets.

His death brings to 205 the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023, reported the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), citing the forum.

Al-Sayah was killed after Israel targeted a food distribution in Al-Mawasi, west of the Khan Yunis Governorate in the southern Gaza Strip.

Today, #Alef_Multimedia team mourns the loss of a dear and dedicated colleague, Ahmed Al-Shayah, who was killed last night in an Israeli airstrike. During the Israeli genocide against #Gaza, he stood steadfast with us, capturing the stories. pic.twitter.com/LlQb2OUjLE — ALEF Multimedia (@Alefmultimedia1) January 16, 2025

On Tuesday, journalist Ahlam Al Nafed, was killed in an Israeli attack while she was walking to the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

International Laws

The Palestine Media Forum condemned the international silence and inability to protect Palestinian journalists and allow them to carry out their professional duty in accordance with international laws and humanitarian charters, the report said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office also condemned in the strongest terms the targeting, killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation, the report added.

The Israeli military targeted and killed Palestinian journalist and photographer Ahlam Al Nafed. Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 200 journalists, silencing those who dare expose its atrocities in Gaza. Journalism is not a crime–Israel must be held accountable https://t.co/AYIH63rac7 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 14, 2025

It called on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Federation of Arab Journalists and all journalistic bodies to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip

The IFJ and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) has condemned the killings and continued attacks on journalists, and called for an immediate investigation into their deaths.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,707 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,265 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

Women and Children

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 71 Palestinians, including 19 children and 24 women, since the ceasefire was announced. Over 200 have been injured, reports Civil Defense. #GazaUnderAttack #HumanRightshttps://t.co/mb8bCH4WkK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 16, 2025

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, MEMO)