GAZA LIVE BLOG: Ten Members of Haniyeh’s Family Killed | Soldiers Refuse to Return to Gaza | New Massacres in Rafah – Day 263

Ten members of Ismail Haniyeh’s family, including his sister, were killed in an Israeli raid on their family home in the Beach Refugee Camp. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, dozens of Israeli reserve soldiers announced that they would not return to military service in Gaza even if they were to be punished. The Israeli army targeted western Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with air strikes, artillery shelling, and tank fire. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,626 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,098 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, June 25, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

INTERNATIONAL REPORT: About 96% of Gaza’s population faces high levels of acute food insecurity.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Families of Israeli detainees demand an immediate meeting with Netanyahu.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Along with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed with mortar shells Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles penetrating the Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with heavy-caliber mortar shells the enemy command headquarters in the Abu Oreiban site in the Netzarim axis.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army burned homes in the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and carried out artillery shelling in the city center.

HAMAS: The massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation, including the bombing of the Haniyeh family home in the Beach Camp, are confirmation of its intentional targeting of civilians.

Tuesday, June 25, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AMOS HOCHSTEIN: Hezbollah needs to negotiate indirectly with Israel instead of escalating tensions.

LIEBERMAN: The Supreme Court’s decision to conscript Haredim is an important step.

AL-JAZEERA: 41 people were killed in Israeli raids on Gaza City since dawn today.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Supreme Court rejected the law exempting religious people from military service, contrary to the government’s decision.

Tuesday, June 25, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In conjunction with the Al-Quds Brigades, we targeted occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Yabna camp in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

RUSSIAN MEDIA: Abbas will visit Moscow soon.

Tuesday, June 25, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: Dozens of Israeli reserve soldiers announced that they would not return to military service in Gaza even if they were to be punished.

Tuesday, June 25, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Residents of the north will not return before the end of August

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in an Israeli raid that targeted Palestinians on Al Wahda Street, west of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Ten members of Ismail Haniyeh’s family, including his sister, were killed in an Israeli raid on their family home in the Beach Refugee Camp.

Tuesday, June 25, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AFP: An Israeli tank hit our office in Gaza.

Tuesday, June 25, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO (citing US officials): Washington will help Israel if Hezbollah carries out retaliatory strikes.

Tuesday, June 25, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army targeted western Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with air strikes, artillery shelling, and tank fire.

Tuesday, June 25, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 15 Palestinians were martyred in 3 raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces tonight on different areas in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of two shelter schools belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Beach Camp and Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

Tuesday, June 25, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s strict commitment to Israel’s security.

Several Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp. pic.twitter.com/Rsss4C8fF9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 25, 2024

CHANNEL 12: Families of prisoners killed in Gaza refused to meet Netanyahu.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Sharp messages were exchanged in recent hours between the Biden administration and Netanyahu’s office. The American side demanded that Netanyahu declare his commitment loudly and say that he fully supports the plan.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a military target in Haifa with drones.

Monday, June 24, 11:30 pm (GMT+2)

US DEPARTMENT OF STATE: Austin will discuss with Gallant how to avoid a strategic defeat in Gaza.

