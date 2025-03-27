Over 100 Killed Every Day in Gaza since March 18 – Euro-Med Rights Monitor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Euro-Med Monitor, the Israeli army has killed 830 Palestinians and injured an additional 1,787 since dawn on March 18.

Since resuming its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip last week, Israel has been killing at least 103 Palestinians and injuring 223 more every day, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

In addition, Israel “never stopped employing other genocide tactics prior to 18 March, and has imposed lethal living conditions since 7 October 2023 designed to eradicate the Palestinian population in the Strip, including starvation and the tightening of its illegal blockade,” the Geneva-based group said in its latest report on Wednesday.

Citing its field team, Euro-Med Monitor said that since dawn on Tuesday, March 18, the Israeli occupation forces “have killed 830 Palestinians and injured an additional 1,787 in hundreds of airstrikes, artillery shellings, and fire from military vehicles and drones throughout Gaza.”

The Israeli occupation army also “continues to bomb homes with occupants still inside, killing large numbers of people.”

Homes and Tents Bombed

The most recent incident cited by Euro-Med Monitor occurred at dawn on Wednesday in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, when the Israeli army bombed the al-Najjar family’s home, killing eight Palestinians, including five children.

In addition to homes, Israel also targets tents in which Palestinians have sought temporary refuge in the 18 months of the genocidal war.

“This is a clear component of a systematic Israeli policy that aims to kill Palestinians, ruin their lives, and impose a horrific reality that makes it impossible to survive,” the organization said.

Journalists Targeted

Euro-Med Monitor also pointed out the “deliberate attacks” on March 24, which killed two Palestinian journalists.

Palestine Today TV journalist Mohammed Mansour was killed and his wife was gravely injured when Israeli planes bombed his home in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

While journalist Hossam Shabat, who worked as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed when his car was targeted.

Government Officials Killed

The Israeli army has also recently killed civilian government officials in administrative positions, including supervisors working in the education sector, the report noted.

Among them were Jihad al-Agha, the head of the Supervision Department at the East Khan Yunis Education Directorate, who was killed in an airstrike targeting his home on March 23 along with his wife, child, and three daughters.

On March 24, Manar Abu Khater, the Director of Education in East Khan Yunis, was killed along with two of his sons in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis.

“An individual does not lose their civilian status or become a legitimate target for attack simply because they hold an administrative or civilian position within a governmental or organisational structure,” the report said, “unless they are actively and consistently engaged in hostilities, which was not the case in the situation of al-Agha or Abu Khater.”

Field Killings

Euro-Med also highlighted that invading occupation forces in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood in the west of Rafah since March 23 have committed heinous crimes, including unjustified field killings.

According to testimonies given to the rights body, the occupation forces shot civilians while they were trying to escape, “leaving their bodies lying in the streets.”

Around 50,000 civilians are still confined to a small geographic area in Rafah while Israeli military activities, such as shelling, bombing, and raids, are taking place around them.

Ambulance Workers’ Fate Unknown

Euro-Med Monitor also noted that for the fourth consecutive day, the Israeli army “has kept the whereabouts of 15 ambulance and civil defence workers in Rafah a secret, raising concerns that they might be killed, subjected to torture, or otherwise mistreated.”

Since these workers are humanitarian personnel protected by the Geneva Conventions, the rights group said “their continued detention without formal notification of their whereabouts or health status is a serious violation of international law and a full-fledged crime of enforced disappearance.”

The report noted that for the roughly 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip who now face Israeli policies of daily killings and starvation due to the humanitarian aid blockade, “Israel’s return to widespread killing and the systematic destruction of buildings and property imposes a catastrophic reality on their lives.”

Trump’s Plans

Euro-Med Monitor said that public declarations made by Israeli officials regarding their acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s plan to drive Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and the proposal of its execution “are alarming.”

“These statements represent a reality that is being played out on the ground through mass killingsand the imposition of intolerable living conditions, rather than just threats,” the report said.

It stressed that the US “gives political and military cover” for the continuation of Israeli crimes in Gaza by providing financial and military aid, blocking international efforts to hold Israel accountable, and interfering to stop the issuance or implementation of UN resolutions that could stop these violations.

“Israel’s actions are carried out with the direct support and acquiescence of the US, making the US a major actor in the ongoing crime of genocide,” Euro-Med Monitor said.

200,000 Forcibly Evacuated

In just one week, over 200,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to leave their homes, and thousands more are preparing to leave by looking for temporary housing, the report noted. Meanwhile, basic services and security remain unavailable across the Strip.

“All states, both individually and collectively, must fulfil their legal obligations and act quickly to halt the genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the rights group emphasized.

“The Palestinian civilians must be protected in every way possible; the blockade must be lifted completely and immediately; the movement of people and goods must be unhindered; all crossings must be opened without arbitrary conditions; and effective measures must be taken to protect Palestinians from the slow killing and forced displacement plans of Israel and the United States,” it added.

