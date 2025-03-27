Two Million Israelis Seek Shelter as Yemen Fires Missiles

More than two million Israelis took shelter after missiles were launched from Yemen, while Ansarallah vows continued action in support of Palestine.

Rocket sirens sounded across central Israel on Thursday, including in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, prompting millions to seek shelter, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in 255 locations.

Israeli media reported explosions in Jerusalem, while the Israeli occupation military announced the interception of two missiles launched from Yemen.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, initial reports indicated that missile shrapnel fell in the Mevo Horon area.

Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily halted, with all takeoffs and landings suspended and incoming flights instructed to remain in holding patterns.

The Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom reported that millions of Israelis took shelter at noon after the missile launches from Yemen.

On Wednesday, Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting Palestine, stating that it would not waver despite ongoing US aggression against Yemen.

He emphasized that Ansarallah’s stance is rooted in faith, humanitarian principles, and moral duty, and that it will continue to back the Palestinian people with all available means.

Al-Houthi also noted that Israel, with full US backing, is pursuing a strategy aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land. He highlighted Yemen’s mobilization in support of Palestine, including the targeting of Israeli sites with ballistic missiles, drones, and hypersonic weapons.

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has been targeting Israeli-affiliated cargo ships in the Red Sea and beyond in response to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The group paused its operations following the January 19 ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance but resumed attacks after Israel reignited its military campaign on March 18.

Meanwhile, the US launched 17 airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada Governorate on Wednesday, targeting areas in and around the city.

This marks the latest round of US strikes, which Washington claims are aimed at Ansarallah positions. US President Donald Trump has vowed to “eliminate” the group.

With full American support, Israel has been carrying out genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing and injuring more than 164,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—while over 14,000 remain missing.

(PC, AJA)