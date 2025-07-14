Over 5,800 Gaza Children Diagnosed with Malnutrition in June – UNICEF 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 5,800 children in Gaza were diagnosed with malnutrition in June, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday, warning that the number of cases is rising rapidly.

The figure includes more than 1,000 children “with severe acute malnutrition, an increase for the fourth month in a row,” UNICEF said in a statement on X on Sunday.

Extreme hunger in Gaza is a direct result of life-saving aid being prevented from entering at the speed and scale needed. It is forcing children like Fadi, 13, in #Gaza to risk their lives for a box of food. The United Nations must be allowed to deliver aid of all types at scale… pic.twitter.com/F4dMuGwUtA — UNICEF MENA – يونيسف الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا (@UNICEFmena) July 14, 2025

Bodies ‘Wasting Away’

A total of 2,068 children were admitted for urgent treatment in February, 3,259 in March, 3,444 in April, and 5,514 in May, while 5,870 were admitted in June, the UN agency stated.

The most severe child malnutrition cases “rose from 770 in May to 1,000 in June.”

“Children’s bodies are wasting away. This is not just a nutrition crisis. It’s a child survival emergency,” UNICEF stressed.

It called for humanitarian aid to be delivered “at speed and scale” as well as a lasting ceasefire to help save children in Gaza.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 67 children have died of hunger in the besieged enclave since October 2023, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Israel has imposed a blockade on food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

‘They Could Die’ – UNRWA

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has also warned of an increase in the number of malnutrition cases in Gaza since March.

“UNRWA was not allowed to bring in any humanitarian aid including medicines and medical supplies into Gaza for over four months now (since 2 March 2025),” it said on X.

Food shortages in Gaza, “are pushing children to the brink,” the UN agency warned, adding that without urgent care, “they won’t just suffer—they could die.”

Truckloads of food and medical supplies are waiting in warehouses outside #Gaza. Stop the starvation.

Lift the siege.

Let the UN, including UNRWA, do its lifesaving work. pic.twitter.com/9ZSEsCrfU0 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 14, 2025

Meanwhile, UNICEF described as “horrific” the reports of the killing of seven children as they were waiting for water a distribution site on Sunday.

“This comes just days after several children and women were killed waiting for nutritional supplies,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a statement.

Yet again, we’re seeing horrific reports of the killing of seven children in Gaza this time as they were waiting for water at a distribution site. UNICEF calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, aid at scale and release of hostages. pic.twitter.com/BUtHibFhNY — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 13, 2025

UNICEF urged the Israeli authorities to “urgently review the rules of engagement and ensure full compliance with international humanitarian law, notably the protection of civilians, including children.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 137,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Premature babies are overcrowded in a single nursery at a Gaza hospital, after power outages and halted generators due to fuel depletion caused by the ongoing Israeli siege and war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/L7BfxhUWT7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 14, 2025



Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)