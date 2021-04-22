PA Leadership Committed to Holding Elections in Palestine on Time

The Palestinian Authority (PA)’s leadership is committed to carrying out the Palestinian elections within the timeframe of the presidential decrees and specified dates, Spokesperson of the PA’s Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh stressed on Wednesday.

“Nothing will change nor will there be a disruption that contradicts the Palestinian interest, since these elections are a Palestinian demand and all disruptions from here or there are not worth anything.”

“Jerusalem is a red line and the Palestinian people will not concede it nor accept a state with provisional borders or anything that contradicts the decisions of the Palestinian National Council and the United Nations resolutions,” he reiterated:

At the same time, he emphasized that “no decision will be taken regarding Jerusalem in any form without going back to the leadership, the factions, and all the forces.”

Although the Palestinian electoral law has been amended to raise the quota for women's participation in the Palestinian elections, Palestinian women continue to be unfairly represented on electoral lists https://t.co/5KvBaY044r by @azizanofal — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) April 22, 2021

“The elections will take place on time and efforts are underway with all parties, including the European Union, which is trying to make every effort possible but is unable to force Israel to allow the elections,” explained the presidential spokesperson.

“US administration has not yet given an answer regarding pressure on Israel not to obstruct the holding of the elections, despite the fact that this administration is better than the previous one because President Joe Biden has declared his commitment to the two-state solution and his administration announced the return of aid to the Palestinian people.”

Israel is thwarting Palestinian political activity in occupied East Jerusalem, leading the Palestinian Authority to consider delaying Palestinian elections. If Palestinians have to wait for apartheid to end for elections, they might be waiting a long time. https://t.co/FR6uEXsJDE pic.twitter.com/GjhuxdyXoZ — IMEU (@theIMEU) April 22, 2021

However, according to Abu Rudeineh, the current administration is progressing slowly. “The new US administration made a good start until now, but it is not sufficient,” he said, stressing that peace and the relationship with the US will not come at a price less than the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

Regarding the upcoming moves of the leadership, the presidential spokesperson confirmed that the Fatah Central Committee is in an open-ended meeting. If necessary, a joint leadership-factions meeting could take place and continue until the strategic objective of holding elections is achieved.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)