Gaza Demands Release of Rimawi, Other Journalists Detained by Israel (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Members of the Palestinian Journalists Forum and other Palestinian activists held two separate protests outside the Gaza headquarters of the Red Cross in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and in commemoration of Arab Prisoners Day.

In one protest, organized by the Forum, activists demanded the release of Ramallah-based journalist Ala’a al-Rimawi and other Palestinians who were detained from their homes on Wednesday.

“The occupation’s violations against the media continue, ignoring all international and humanitarian obligations and norms affirming the protection of journalists and the freedom of media work,” Khadr al-Jamali, chairman of the Forum said, the Middle East Monitor reported.

With al-Rimawi’s detention, the number of Palestinian journalists imprisoned in Israel rose to 26.

A respected journalist, al-Rimawi’s arrest is perceived to be part of Israel’s efforts aimed at “disrupting the upcoming Palestinian elections,” MEMO reported.

Al-Rimawi is a presenter of a TV program called ‘Palestine Votes.’

In another protest held in commemoration of Arab Prisoners Day, activists carried posters of iconic Palestinian prisoners such as the head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Ahmad Sa’adat and George Abdallah.

The second protest was organized by representatives of national and Islamic movements in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza-based Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Fawzi Mahmoud was present at both protests. He has sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

