PA President Abbas Awards Late US Activist Rachel Corrie ‘Freedom Star’ Award

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday awarded late American activist Rachel Corrie the “Freedom Star” accolade, honoring her sacrifices for the sake of the Palestinian people, Quds Net News reported.

During a call with Rachel’s parents on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Abbas said that he appreciated the activist’s “faith in freedom, justice and dignity” for the Palestinian people.

President Abbas awarded Rachel Corrie the "Star of Freedom", in a phone call to her parents on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. She was crushed to death by Israeli forces while opposing home demolitions in Gaza in 2003. https://t.co/21agKXCsZH pic.twitter.com/GX41EzxFeN — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) November 29, 2020

He also hailed Corrie for “defending” Palestinian families whose homes were destroyed by the Israeli occupation. “She lost her life in defense of her principles and values,” Abbas said.

“The Palestinian people will always remember her as a heroine who fought for peace, dignity, and justice. Her sacrifices will remain in the minds and hearts of Palestinians and freedom defenders around the world.”

The Rachel Corrie Football Tournament 2016 kicks off in Gaza, 15 June, (Photo: Palestine Chronicle) @rcfoundation pic.twitter.com/Gfanm3T20k — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2016

Rachel’s mother Cindy replied:

“Our hearts are with the Palestinian people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and we hope that you will get your freedom and rights.”

She pledged:

“We will continue working in our daughter’s institution to raise the values and principles of Rachel, who believed in achieving peace and justice for all.”

‘Never Forget’: For Rachel Corrie – A Poem | Palestine Chronicle http://t.co/5A4ecTdgAr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 16, 2014

Corrie, an American peace activist from Olympia, was 23 years old when she was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer on March 16, 2003, while undertaking nonviolent direct action to protect the home of a Palestinian family from demolition.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)