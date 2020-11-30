PA President Abbas Awards Late US Activist Rachel Corrie ‘Freedom Star’ Award

November 30, 2020 Articles, Features
Rachel's parents during a protest in Palestine (Photo: ISM)

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday awarded late American activist Rachel Corrie the “Freedom Star” accolade, honoring her sacrifices for the sake of the Palestinian people, Quds Net News reported.

During a call with Rachel’s parents on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Abbas said that he appreciated the activist’s “faith in freedom, justice and dignity” for the Palestinian people.

He also hailed Corrie for “defending” Palestinian families whose homes were destroyed by the Israeli occupation. “She lost her life in defense of her principles and values,” Abbas said.

“The Palestinian people will always remember her as a heroine who fought for peace, dignity, and justice. Her sacrifices will remain in the minds and hearts of Palestinians and freedom defenders around the world.”

Rachel’s mother Cindy replied:

“Our hearts are with the Palestinian people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and we hope that you will get your freedom and rights.”

She pledged:

“We will continue working in our daughter’s institution to raise the values and principles of Rachel, who believed in achieving peace and justice for all.”

Corrie, an American peace activist from Olympia, was 23 years old when she was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer on March 16, 2003, while undertaking nonviolent direct action to protect the home of a Palestinian family from demolition.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*