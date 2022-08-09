Palestine Calls for UN Protection after Deadly Israeli Bombing of Gaza

August 9, 2022 Blog, News
The Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza killed 46 Palestinians, including 15 children. (Photo: mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestine called for protection for its people on Monday following the brutal Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza, which killed 46 Palestinians, including 15 children, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called the strikes “unprovoked and unjustified” while addressing the UN Security Council, according to Anadolu.

“Its real reason is barely veiled: the upcoming Israeli election and the desperation to appeal [to] and appease the extremists,” Mansour said, adding:

“We need protection. Our civilians are entitled to protection. Our children deserve protection.”

Mansour’s remarks follow an Egyptian-mediated truce late on Sunday which ended three days of Israeli bombing of Gaza.

In addition to the 46 dead, 360 Palestinians were wounded, the UN said, with 70 Israelis hurt as Palestinian militants fired rockets and mortars.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*