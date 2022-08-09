Twitter Locks Account of Palestine Chronicle’s Editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud

The social media platform Twitter has blocked the account of Palestinian journalist and author, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, claiming that his posts about the Israeli war on the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have ‘violated the rules’ of the company.

#Gaza tonight: 24 killed including 6 children and over 200 wounded. Yet the resistance continues; because it must. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/gX15oMjwxq — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) August 6, 2022

It is the first time that Baroud, a respected Palestinian academic, author of several books and the Editor of the Palestine Chronicle, is blocked from using the popular platform.

Baroud’s last tweet was a video compilation produced by the Palestine Chronicle showing images and information about the three Palestinains killed in Nablus in an Israeli military raid on Tuesday. The video was a newsreel that had no violent or bloody images.

Like many other Palestinian content producers, Baroud has been active on social media sharing news and analysis about the deadly Israeli war on Gaza, which resulted in the killing of over 40 Palestinians, including 15 children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)