Palestine Celebrates Karim Younis, Freed after 40 Years in Israeli Prison (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza held a rally in celebration of Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis, who was released on Thursday morning after spending 40 years in an Israeli prison.

Younis, a 66-year-old Fatah official from the Arab-Israeli town of Ara, was detained on January 6, 1983, for his resistance to the Israeli occupation. He was sentenced to life in prison, which was later commuted to 40 years.

Younis was supposed to be freed in 2014, along with his cousin Maher, in a deal brokered by then-US Secretary of State John Kerry.

However, Israel reneged on its promise and refused to free them.

Celebrations of Younis’ freedom were also held throughout occupied Palestine.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)