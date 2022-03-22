Israeli Court Sentences Sheikh Jarrah Activist to One Year in Prison on Classified Charges

An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced Sheikh Jarrah resident and activist Murad Atiyeh, 26, to one year in prison on classified charges, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Atiyeh’s family members told WAFA correspondent that Atiyeh was held and sentenced on classified charges.

Atiyeh was detained at his home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on August 8 and remanded in prison 22 times. His lawyer was also banned from talking to the media about Atiyeh’s case following a court gag order.

Atiyeh was one of the more visible activists in the battle of Sheikh Jarrah’s Palestinian residents against attempts by Jewish settler groups, backed by the Israeli government and courts, to forcibly expel Palestinian residents from their homes in order to take them over and establish a Jewish settlement in the neighborhood.

Atiyeh’s family believes he was put away in order to silence him and others who speak out against the evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and other Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem facing a similar fate, such as Silwan and Wadi al-Joz.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)