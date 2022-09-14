Two Palestinian Young Men, One Israeli Soldier Killed near Jenin

Two Palestinian young men and an Israeli soldier were killed on Wednesday morning, near an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, after they the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed “the martyrdom of the two young men” near the checkpoint known to Palestinians as Jalameh, north of Jenin.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the victims as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22.

Media coverage: "Photos of the firearms used by late Palestinian resistance fighters Ahmad and Abdelrahman Abed, who last night ambushed Israeli occupation soldiers killing one of them at the Al-Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin, before the two were killed by the soldiers." pic.twitter.com/T7SF4C80h8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 14, 2022

Security in Israel has been tightened as football club Maccabi Haifa host French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League tie later on Wednesday at their base just 60 kilometers (40 miles) from Jenin, where the Israeli army has killed and injured scores of Palestinians in recent months.

Israeli forces have been conducting near-nightly raids across the West Bank for the past few months, for which Jenin and its surroundings have often been the focus.

Israeli forces have killed more than 140 Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)