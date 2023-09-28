Palestine Celebrates the Prophet’s Birthday – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle attended several celebrations held in Gaza, including events at schools and others are local mosques, on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

Palestinians in Gaza celebrated Prophet Mohammed’s birthday on Wednesday.

Like all holidays in Palestine, the occasion was family-oriented, where children dressed up, did artwork and enjoyed their time with their peers.

Prophet Mohammed was born in Mecca about the year 570, and his birthday is believed to be in the month of Rabi’ al-awwal in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims across the world celebrate the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, with the day changing from country to country according to the lunar calendar.

Prophet Mohammed passed away on the same day as that of his birth at the age of 63.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)