Gaza Launches New Sterilization Process for Fresh Fruit, Vegetables

Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilization process for fresh fruit and vegetables in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new system allows all fresh produce to be vacuum-packed and sealed in a sterilized environment without human intervention.

The few staff members at the plant enter the area through a specially created passage which cleanses them using steam and disinfectant sprays. They then wear hazmat suits, gloves, masks and goggles before beginning work.

The staff then transport the items to the consumers and local markets.

The new passage is mobile and can be transferred to any new facility and may be rolled out to other industries in Gaza.

To ensure the system continues to operate in spite of the continuous power failures experienced in the Strip, the device operates using batteries.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

With 13 coronavirus cases already confirmed in the Gaza Strip, hospitals – that were once overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and amputations – are now gearing up for a very different challenge.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)