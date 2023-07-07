Palestine Super Cup Turned into Jenin Solidarity Even (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since sport is used in Palestine as an act of cultural resistance, the theme of the game simply changed, from a Super Cup match to an act of solidarity with Jenin.

One of the rarely reported struggles in Palestine is between the Israeli military Occupation and the Palestinian insistence on living normal lives as Israeli wars and sieges permit.

The Palestine Handball Super Cup, bringing the champions of the West Bank, Azzun, and the Champions of Gaza, Al-Bureij together, was a perfect illustration.

The game was scheduled for Tuesday, July 4. The Azzun Club had just arrived in Gaza, and hundreds of spectators were ready for the much-anticipated game.

Then, Israel invaded Jenin, killing 12 Palestinians and wounding 120 more.

The game was not canceled, even though the solidarity for Jenin pouring out from Gaza and its various Resistance movements was unmatched.

Still, the show had to go on, because Palestinians have learned that allowing the Israeli Occupation and its constant violence to disrupt life in Palestine is akin to defeat.

Speeches, dedications, placards, and chants, were all directed to Jenin.

“Jenin is in our heart,” read one sign, and “May God protect Jenin,” read another.

In the end, the Khadamat Al-Bureij Club was crowned champion of the Palestine Cup after winning 32 to 29 over the Azzun Club.

The athleticism of Al-Bureij’s goalkeeper Mahmoud al-Mabhouh and the striker duo Mahmoud Shalan and Nael Abu Jbara gave the team dominance through much of the first half.

Not even Azzun’s Bilal Sabah, who skillfully counter-attacked in a desperate attempt to win the match could save the West Bankers.

At the end of the match, the chants for the victorious Al-Bureij mixed with those of Jenin.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)