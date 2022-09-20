Israel Extends Administrative Detention of Female Palestinian Journalist

September 20, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday extended the administrative detention of Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel for the third time in a row, for a period of three months, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Twenty-nine-year-old Al-Taweel, a resident of the city of Ramallah, was arrested on March 21 at the Zatara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Bushra has been already arrested in 2011, 2017, and again in 2019. She has spent about 3.5 years behind bars.

Bushra is the daughter of Hamas leader Jamal Al-Taweel, 60, who has been held by Israel in administrative detention since June 2021.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*