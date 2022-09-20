Israel Extends Administrative Detention of Female Palestinian Journalist

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday extended the administrative detention of Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel for the third time in a row, for a period of three months, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Twenty-nine-year-old Al-Taweel, a resident of the city of Ramallah, was arrested on March 21 at the Zatara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation has extended the administrative detention of Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel for an additional 3 months, for the third time since her arrest on 21 March 2022. pic.twitter.com/biJLp2gYjB — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 19, 2022

Bushra has been already arrested in 2011, 2017, and again in 2019. She has spent about 3.5 years behind bars.

Bushra is the daughter of Hamas leader Jamal Al-Taweel, 60, who has been held by Israel in administrative detention since June 2021.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)