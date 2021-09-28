WATCH: Palestinians Injured as Israeli Army Raids Homes near Jenin

The Israeli army continued on Tuesday its military campaign against the northern West Bank district of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli army conducted a raid early Tuesday of the town of Qabatya, near Jenin, breaking into, searching and ransacking the family homes of two Palestinian political prisoners, WAFA added.

#video Clashes last night between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in Qabatiya town, Jenin pic.twitter.com/DbTUtvoNsL — NewPress (@NewPress_en) September 28, 2021

Israeli soldiers also shot and injured two youths, Palestinian security sources told WAFA, adding that there were several undercover agents among the Israeli forces.

The soldiers fired tear gas and sound bombs as well as rubber-coated steel rounds and live bullets at the youths, injuring two in the leg with live bullets, according to WAFA. The two youths were taken to the hospital.

The Israeli army on Sunday killed two Palestinians in the town of Arraba, in the Jenin governorate, and three others in the village of Beit Anan, near Jerusalem. Two Israeli soldiers were also shot and critically injured during the raid of Arraba.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)