Palestine Wins Six Medals in Arab Chess Championship

Palestine won six medals in the Arab Chess Championship, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The competitions, organized by the Syrian Chess Federation and supervised by the Arab Chess Federation, were attended by 22 Palestinian players from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and the diaspora.

The player Randa Sedar was crowned with the gold medal in the women’s 10-year-old category, two rounds before the end of the game. She also obtained the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title.

The player Iman Suwan kept the gold medal in the women under 16-year-old category for the second time in a row and two rounds before the end of the game.

Taqwa Hammouri also won a gold medal in fast chess for the women’s category and a bronze in the women’s 18 years category.

Mohammad Sedar won the silver in the 14-year-old men’s category, while Raseel Sedar won a bronze medal in the women’s 6year-old category.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)