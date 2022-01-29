Palestinian Academic Shahd Abusalama Reinstated at UK University

A UK-based Palestinian academic at Sheffield Hallam University has been reinstated in her teaching post, one week after she was suspended following a smear campaign by supporters of Israel, The New Arab reported.

Shahd Abusalama was suspended by the university when an anonymous complaint was made against her.

“I met with Sheffield Hallam HR today, accompanied by my @UCU representatives. The university admitted that there had been issues with the way my case has been dealt with and has reinstated my teaching with immediate effect,” Abusalama wrote on Twitter.

I'm reinstated but it's not over. Continue writing letters & speaking #InSupportofShahd until investigations are dropped, recognizing its mishandling, wrong foundation & the immense distress it's inflicted. Also, #StopIHRA so no one undergoes this. Thanks!https://t.co/vSSJAwLxRa — ShahdAbusalama (@ShahdAbusalama) January 29, 2022

Abusalama confirmed that she had still not seen the allegations made against her, nor has it been revealed who made them. Despite her position at the university being reinstated, an investigation against her continues.

Abusalama urged her supporters and opponents of the Israeli occupation to continue to pressure the university and protest Sheffield Hallam’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

“Demand that Sheffield Hallam University reviews its adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism that is designed to protect a racist settler-colonial state and distract from its crimes, and listen to the UCU and staff opposition,” the Palestinian activist wrote.

Shahd Abusalama, a Palestinian activist and writer from Gaza, announced on her social media that she was suspended from a teaching position at her department following an intense online campaign by pro-Israel supporters who accused her of ‘antisemitism’. https://t.co/mmB4Q90HZf pic.twitter.com/AxbPJ96lBz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 28, 2022

The adoption of the IHRA definition has become highly contentious, with it frequently being weaponized by Zionist groups to attack and silence pro-Palestine activists.

Abusalama has not yet accepted the university’s offer of reinstatement and said that they must change their policies so that in the future, academics are not subjected to attacks.

I love you guys! The student mobilisation #InSupportOfShahd is one of my favorite highlights during the past week. You keep me strong, believing that Palestine will be free! The Zionists cannot break us or silence us, or decide our future! We deserve to live in freedom & dignity! https://t.co/U0nefCVBKi — ShahdAbusalama (@ShahdAbusalama) January 29, 2022

Activists and supporters of Abusalama noted the similarities to the case of David Miller, a professor at Bristol University, who was accused of anti-semitism and fired from his job.

Two independent investigations commissioned by Bristol University cleared Miller of any anti-Jewish bigotry, but he was never reinstated in his position.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)