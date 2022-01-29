Palestinian Academic Shahd Abusalama Reinstated at UK University

January 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian activist and academic Shahd Abusalama. (Photo: via Shahd Abusalam Twitter Page)

A UK-based Palestinian academic at Sheffield Hallam University has been reinstated in her teaching post, one week after she was suspended following a smear campaign by supporters of Israel, The New Arab reported.

Shahd Abusalama was suspended by the university when an anonymous complaint was made against her.

“I met with Sheffield Hallam HR today, accompanied by my @UCU representatives. The university admitted that there had been issues with the way my case has been dealt with and has reinstated my teaching with immediate effect,” Abusalama wrote on Twitter.

Abusalama confirmed that she had still not seen the allegations made against her, nor has it been revealed who made them. Despite her position at the university being reinstated, an investigation against her continues.

Abusalama urged her supporters and opponents of the Israeli occupation to continue to pressure the university and protest Sheffield Hallam’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

“Demand that Sheffield Hallam University reviews its adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism that is designed to protect a racist settler-colonial state and distract from its crimes, and listen to the UCU and staff opposition,” the Palestinian activist wrote.

The adoption of the IHRA definition has become highly contentious, with it frequently being weaponized by Zionist groups to attack and silence pro-Palestine activists.

Abusalama has not yet accepted the university’s offer of reinstatement and said that they must change their policies so that in the future, academics are not subjected to attacks.

Activists and supporters of Abusalama noted the similarities to the case of David Miller, a professor at Bristol University, who was accused of anti-semitism and fired from his job.

Two independent investigations commissioned by Bristol University cleared Miller of any anti-Jewish bigotry, but he was never reinstated in his position.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

