Palestinian Administrative Detainees Continue Boycott of Israeli Military Courts

January 8, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian activists in Gaza hold a solidarity protest in support of Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

For eight consecutive days, Palestinian administrative prisoners are continuing their boycott of Israel’s military courts, in protest of Israel’s unlawful policy of administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At the onset of this year, some 500 Palestinian administrative detainees started refusing to show up for their court sessions. The boycott includes the hearings to approve or renew the administrative detention order, as well as appeal hearings and later sessions at the Supreme Court.

Under the banner, “Our decision is freedom … no to administrative detention,” administrative detainees have said in a statement their move comes as a continuation of longstanding Palestinian efforts “to put an end to the unjust administrative detention practiced against our people by the occupation forces”.

They also noted that Israel’s use of the policy has expanded in recent years to include women, children, and elderly people.

Administrative detention is an Israeli policy that allows the indefinite detention of prisoners without trial or charge based on “secret evidence” that neither the detainee nor his lawyer is allowed to see.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

