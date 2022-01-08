For eight consecutive days, Palestinian administrative prisoners are continuing their boycott of Israel’s military courts, in protest of Israel’s unlawful policy of administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian prisoners held without trial or charge have launched a boycott of “Israel’s” military courts in the occupied West Bank. #StopAdministrativeDetention https://t.co/yX7iJhgm2w — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) January 6, 2022

At the onset of this year, some 500 Palestinian administrative detainees started refusing to show up for their court sessions. The boycott includes the hearings to approve or renew the administrative detention order, as well as appeal hearings and later sessions at the Supreme Court.

Under the banner, “Our decision is freedom … no to administrative detention,” administrative detainees have said in a statement their move comes as a continuation of longstanding Palestinian efforts “to put an end to the unjust administrative detention practiced against our people by the occupation forces”.

UK-based NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) launched a campaign in London, calling for an end to the administrative detention – without charge or trial – of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces. Help spread the just word of @FriendsofAlAqsa and tweet #StopAdministrativeDetention pic.twitter.com/yjLCZe0sgO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 7, 2022

They also noted that Israel’s use of the policy has expanded in recent years to include women, children, and elderly people.

Administrative detention is an Israeli policy that allows the indefinite detention of prisoners without trial or charge based on “secret evidence” that neither the detainee nor his lawyer is allowed to see.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)