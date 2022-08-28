WATCH: Israeli Forces Wound Three Palestinian Men, One Seriously, near Jenin

Jenin refugee camp. (Photo: via UNRWA)

Three Palestinian young men were injured by Israeli gunfire Saturday night, during an Israeli army attack on Al-Jabriat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security and medical sources told WAFA that an 18-year-old teenager was seriously injured by a live bullet in his chest and that his condition was described as critical, while another two Palestinians, aged 20 and 27 years old, were injured in the abdomen and were said to be of moderate condition.

The three were rushed to the nearby Ibn Sina Hospital for medical treatment.

Meantime, confrontations erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli army raid on Nazareth Street and Haifa Street in the city. No casualties were reported.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

