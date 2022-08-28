WATCH: Israeli Forces Wound Three Palestinian Men, One Seriously, near Jenin

Three Palestinian young men were injured by Israeli gunfire Saturday night, during an Israeli army attack on Al-Jabriat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ambulances blocked by israelis: 3 injured Palestinians arrive at Jenin city hospital, one abdomen gunshot wound, one critical chest wound pic.twitter.com/VNu3fxhSS3 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 28, 2022

Palestinian security and medical sources told WAFA that an 18-year-old teenager was seriously injured by a live bullet in his chest and that his condition was described as critical, while another two Palestinians, aged 20 and 27 years old, were injured in the abdomen and were said to be of moderate condition.

The city of Jenin was raided by the lsraeli occupation forces at dawn today. During the attack, three Palestinians sustained injuries, one of whom is in critical condition, and all currently receiving treatment at a local hospital in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/myfWCWGAA5 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 28, 2022

The three were rushed to the nearby Ibn Sina Hospital for medical treatment.

Meantime, confrontations erupted between Palestinian youth and Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli army raid on Nazareth Street and Haifa Street in the city. No casualties were reported.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)